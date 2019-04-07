ITT Inc (ITT) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in ITT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ITT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,572,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. ITT Inc has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. ITT had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

