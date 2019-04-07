Isramco (ISRL) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Isramco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of ISRL opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.43. Isramco has a fifty-two week low of $92.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Isramco by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isramco in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in shares of Isramco by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Isramco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Isramco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Isramco Company Profile

Isramco, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.

