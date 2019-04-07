Isramco (ISRL) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Isramco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th.
Shares of ISRL opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.43. Isramco has a fifty-two week low of $92.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05.
Isramco Company Profile
Isramco, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.
Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Isramco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isramco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.