iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 368.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.51% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 89,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:THD opened at $88.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $100.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/ishares-msci-thailand-etf-thd-position-raised-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.