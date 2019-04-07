iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM opened at $30.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

