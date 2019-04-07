iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,908,000 after buying an additional 126,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,242,000 after buying an additional 771,401 shares during the period. Cortland Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,805,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 285,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,642,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $290.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $296.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.1296 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv-shares-sold-by-kings-point-capital-management.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.