iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,882,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,242.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,950,000 after buying an additional 1,210,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,056,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,962,000 after buying an additional 1,005,748 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 99,826.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 816,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,414,000 after buying an additional 815,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,242,000 after buying an additional 771,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $290.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $296.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

