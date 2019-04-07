IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRCP. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 205,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 72,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $617.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($4.60). IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 140.70%. The firm had revenue of $46.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

