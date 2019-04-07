Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 19,600 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,161,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,625.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 9,013 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $525,367.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,104.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,965 shares of company stock valued at $20,149,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. BB Biotech AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 8,741,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,557,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

