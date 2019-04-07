Investors Sell Shares of Darden Restaurants (DRI) on Strength (DRI)

Investors sold shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $21.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $69.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.55 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Darden Restaurants had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Darden Restaurants traded up $0.47 for the day and closed at $118.98

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.37%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $39,190.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $199,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $8,676,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

