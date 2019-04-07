Investors Buy Shares of The Coca-Cola (KO) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $57.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $40.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.30 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, The Coca-Cola had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. The Coca-Cola traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $46.47
A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.
In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,527,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 81.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,196,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445,747 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4,577.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,634,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126,961 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,865,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272,015 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.