Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 721,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJJ opened at $24.01 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

