Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) PT Set at $620.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $569.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $575.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $394.00 and a one year high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.56, for a total value of $114,777.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,349,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $229,013.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198 shares in the company, valued at $99,005.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,205,382. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

