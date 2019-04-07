Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Receives $571.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $571.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $601.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

ISRG stock opened at $575.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $394.00 and a 12-month high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 30.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $229,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,005.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,153,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

