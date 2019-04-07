Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 46,373.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,950 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 316,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $261.70 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $272.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.50%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total value of $16,968,507.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,911,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 12,176 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $3,053,010.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,609 shares of company stock worth $22,757,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

