Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,224,000 after buying an additional 117,423 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,717.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 195,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 193,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 133,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $129.36 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $108.48 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9454 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/intl-fcstone-inc-invests-248000-in-vanguard-utilities-etf-vpu.html.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.