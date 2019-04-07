Intl Fcstone Inc. Buys Shares of 6,514 DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 6,612.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,666,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,598 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DISH Network to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of DISH Network to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

In related news, insider James Defranco bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $709,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,423,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,399,753.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,650,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. DISH Network Corp has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). DISH Network had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

