Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.50 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercontinental Exchange from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.63 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $1,920,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,849,845.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $405,975.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,631.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,458,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,815,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,321,000 after acquiring an additional 267,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,715,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137,414 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,240,000 after acquiring an additional 579,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,763,000 after purchasing an additional 440,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.