Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) by 326.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,048 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $11,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $325,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $730,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,010,039 shares of company stock valued at $52,458,759.

NASDAQ:INSP opened at $52.11 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

