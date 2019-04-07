Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. United Income Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,159,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,699.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.85.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $190.71 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $191.24. The stock has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/insight-wealth-strategies-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-mcdonalds-corp-mcd.html.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.