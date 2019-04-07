Insider Selling: Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) Major Shareholder Sells $95,000.00 in Stock

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) major shareholder Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,679,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,590,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of -0.10. Siebert Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 38.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 183.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 97,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 183.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 97,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/insider-selling-siebert-financial-corp-sieb-major-shareholder-sells-95000-00-in-stock.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Siebert Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.