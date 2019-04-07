Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) CFO Sells 287 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $31,159.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,722.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $110.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $398.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp set a $108.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,674,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 508.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 68,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

