Insider Selling: Altice USA Inc (ATUS) EVP Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE ATUS opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 284.38 and a beta of 1.14. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.
