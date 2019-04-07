Insider Selling: Altice USA Inc (ATUS) EVP Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ATUS opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 284.38 and a beta of 1.14. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Altice USA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,249,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,438,000 after purchasing an additional 99,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,455,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Altice USA by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,455,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,973,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,254 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,755,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

