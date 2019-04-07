Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc (TIPT) Chairman Buys 59,011 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes acquired 59,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $374,719.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 7,739,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,145,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Gene Barnes bought 46,720 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $296,672.00.

On Friday, March 29th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 22,575 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,125.50.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 88,826 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $558,715.54.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 439 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $2,726.19.

On Friday, March 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 51,780 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $322,589.40.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 48,512 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $305,625.60.

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Tiptree Inc has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $7.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,673,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,899,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tiptree by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 119,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tiptree by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 154,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,201,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 154,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Specialty Insurance, Asset Management, and Mortgage. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and insurance programs that underwrite niche personal and commercial lines of insurance, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

