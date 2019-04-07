Insider Buying: Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Director Buys $66,320.00 in Stock

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 8,000 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $66,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Energy alerts:

On Saturday, November 16th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 1,000 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $27,050.00.

On Friday, September 13th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 4,500 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $71,595.00.

On Sunday, December 22nd, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 300 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453.00.

Shares of SPKE opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $333.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of -0.55. Spark Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is currently -105.80%.

SPKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Spark Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPKE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spark Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Spark Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 616,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/insider-buying-spark-energy-inc-spke-director-buys-66320-00-in-stock.html.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.