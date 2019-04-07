Insider Buying: Knowles Corp (KN) Insider Acquires 852 Shares of Stock

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) insider Michael S. Polacek purchased 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $15,003.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 85,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.42 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $9,771,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 2,391.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 516,141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Knowles by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Knowles by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

