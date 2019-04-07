Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (AAL) Insider Acquires £19,918.60 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Marcelo Bastos bought 940 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,119 ($27.69) per share, with a total value of £19,918.60 ($26,027.18).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,184.50 ($28.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,180 ($28.49). The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,290 ($29.92) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,280 ($29.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,998.13 ($26.11).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

