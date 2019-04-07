Inseego (INSG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

INSG has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inseego from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Friday, January 11th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inseego has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 691,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,566. The firm has a market cap of $351.36 million, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 0.64. Inseego has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inseego during the third quarter worth $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inseego during the third quarter worth $156,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Inseego by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 56,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Inseego by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

Further Reading: Swap

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.