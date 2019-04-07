Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

