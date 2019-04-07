Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.
Featured Story: What is a recession?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.