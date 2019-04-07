Independent Oil & Gas’ (IOG) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Get Independent Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of IOG opened at GBX 12.23 ($0.16) on Friday. Independent Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The firm has a market cap of $15.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.60.

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.