Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Position Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,014 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,206,000 after purchasing an additional 469,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,921,000 after purchasing an additional 385,851 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1,826.8% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 108.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 175,671 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 999,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,643,000 after buying an additional 160,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

In other news, insider Robert N. Shuster sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $122,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBCP. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

IBCP opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.43. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.37 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/independent-bank-co-mi-ibcp-position-decreased-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.