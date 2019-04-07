Imperial Capital Comments on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on AMC Entertainment to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $14.98 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 115.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $21,446,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,470,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 167.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 391,695 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $323,000. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 7,500 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $118,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 615.38%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.