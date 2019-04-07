IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Holdings Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4,638.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,111 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $413,222.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,728,808.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 46,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $2,417,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,559,888.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,450 shares of company stock worth $4,297,355. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFO opened at $54.77 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. IHS Markit had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFO. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

