ICU Medical (ICUI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $232.31 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $210.94 and a 1 year high of $321.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.65, for a total value of $343,527.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $363,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,241 shares of company stock worth $1,932,712 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

