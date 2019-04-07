Huron Consulting Group (HURN) versus Apollo Medical (AMEH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Huron Consulting Group and Apollo Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Apollo Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.68%. Apollo Medical has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.88%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Huron Consulting Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Huron Consulting Group has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical has a beta of -1.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Apollo Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $878.00 million 1.25 $13.65 million $2.08 23.09 Apollo Medical $519.91 million 1.35 $10.84 million $0.29 67.41

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Medical. Huron Consulting Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group 1.55% 8.74% 4.37% Apollo Medical 2.08% 6.00% 2.06%

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Apollo Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The company's Education segment offers management consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial management, operational and organizational effectiveness, research administration, and regulatory compliance for higher education institutions and academic medical centers. Its Business Advisory segment provides enterprise performance management, enterprise resource planning, business intelligence and analytics, customer relationship management, and data management services; and capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services. This segment also provides strategic solutions in the areas of R&D and product strategy commercial segmentation, corporate and financial strategy, compliance and operations, reimbursement and access strategy, commercial contracting strategy, fair market value analysis, lifecycle management, litigation and investigations, government pricing and transparency reporting, auditing and monitoring, and business process improvement. The company serves healthcare, education, pharmaceutical and medical device, financial services, energy and utilities, retail, aerospace, automotive, technology, telecommunications, consumer products, governmental, metals and mining, engineering and construction, hospitality and gaming, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is based in Alhambra, California.

