HSBC Reiterates “€15.00” Price Target for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) received a €15.00 ($17.44) target price from investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on F. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.42 ($21.42).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1-year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

