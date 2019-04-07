Hoylecohen LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.6% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18,524.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563,028 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 14,067.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,083,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after buying an additional 5,047,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,302.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,801,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $781,770,000 after buying an additional 4,458,858 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,134,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $709,769,000 after buying an additional 4,201,086 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,449,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,259.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $126.37 and a twelve month high of $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.16.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

