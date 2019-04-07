HMS (HMSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HMS Holdings has been witnessing sluggishness in the COB unit in recent times. Cutthroat competition in the U.S. medical cost containment space is an added concern. Further, the company looks a tad expensive. On the brighter side, HMS Holdings outperformed its industry in a year’s time. An upbeat guidance for 2019 is indicative of brighter prospects. At the Analytical Services segment, the company is likely to benefit from strong gains. Precisely, it expects double-digit growth in Analytical Services, which includes Payment Integrity, Medicare RAC, and Total Population Management and low-to-mid single-digit growth in COB unit. HMS Holdings is consistently improving margins and profitability on product-yield enhancements and process improvements.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HMSY. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HMS in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut HMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. HMS has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 14.21%. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HMS will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HMS news, Director William F. Miller III sold 16,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $550,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 268,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,274,118.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,641.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,008,479 shares of company stock valued at $34,709,365. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HMS by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of HMS by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in HMS during the third quarter worth $210,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

