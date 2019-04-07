Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will report $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Hilton Hotels reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year sales of $9.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Hotels.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 98.93%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Cowen set a $81.00 target price on Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $4,310,769.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,557,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,831,000 after acquiring an additional 113,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.44. 2,618,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,709. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Hilton Wen'an, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Hotels (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.