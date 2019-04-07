Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of Hill-Rom worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 192,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,916,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,549,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 199,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 49,743 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 255,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after buying an additional 184,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $108.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.13.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

