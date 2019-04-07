Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Hi-Crush Partners were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE:HCLP opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.97. Hi-Crush Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.45 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hi-Crush Partners LP will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

