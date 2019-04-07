Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Receives $35.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 179,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $37.40.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 13,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $429,470.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,813.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $103,268.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $555,221 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 718.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 36,752 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3,375.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 63,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 61,571 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 17.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

