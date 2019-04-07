Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,942.1% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2,149.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. 976,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,673. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $496.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.1963 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.54%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

