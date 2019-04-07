Head to Head Survey: Tesco (TSCDY) and Its Competitors

Tesco (OTCMKTS: TSCDY) is one of 14 public companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tesco to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tesco and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tesco Competitors 259 1643 2098 114 2.50

As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 3.54%. Given Tesco’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tesco has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tesco has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesco’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tesco and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $74.07 billion $1.58 billion 20.09 Tesco Competitors $65.08 billion $1.21 billion 24.82

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Tesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tesco pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Tesco Competitors 2.21% 10.76% 6.03%

Summary

Tesco competitors beat Tesco on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is based in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

