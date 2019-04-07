Head to Head Survey: MER Telemanagement Solutions (MTSL) and Sunworks (SUNW)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MER Telemanagement Solutions has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.6% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of MER Telemanagement Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of MER Telemanagement Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and MER Telemanagement Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -8.09% -26.79% -9.63% MER Telemanagement Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and MER Telemanagement Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $70.96 million 0.20 -$5.74 million ($0.14) -3.90 MER Telemanagement Solutions $8.63 million 0.66 -$1.76 million N/A N/A

MER Telemanagement Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sunworks and MER Telemanagement Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00 MER Telemanagement Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MER Telemanagement Solutions beats Sunworks on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and online and mobile video advertising worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise, Service Providers, and Video Advertising. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). The company also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Wins, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators, and content service providers. Further, it provides cloud and managed services; and digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

