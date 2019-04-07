Head to Head Review: Iteris (ITI) and Vislink Technologies (VISL)

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) and Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vislink Technologies and Iteris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Iteris 0 0 3 0 3.00

Iteris has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.02%. Given Iteris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iteris is more favorable than Vislink Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Vislink Technologies has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteris has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Iteris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $38.29 million 0.16 -$10.54 million ($0.31) -1.04 Iteris $103.73 million 1.35 -$3.52 million ($0.04) -105.25

Iteris has higher revenue and earnings than Vislink Technologies. Iteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vislink Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Iteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -59.22% -117.24% -47.50% Iteris -7.93% -9.92% -6.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Iteris shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iteris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iteris beats Vislink Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services. It also designs and manufactures airborne products, amplifiers, antennas, cellular and wireless camera systems, encoders/decoders, microwave point to point, on-boards, receivers, satellite communication products, transmitters, and associated amplifier items under the Vislink brand to broadcasters, network owners and station groups, sports and live broadcasters, hosted service providers, and defense agencies and organizations, as well as metropolitan, regional, and national law enforcement agencies. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hackettstown, New Jersy.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera. This segment also offers The SmartCycle Bike Indicator; Vantage systems with the PedTrax capability, which provides bi-directional counting and speed tracking of pedestrians; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; and VantageNext, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartSpan, and P-series products. Its Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The company's Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a agriculture solution. The company serves smart transportation, digital agriculture, municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers, and agronomists. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.