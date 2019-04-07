Head to Head Review: Atossa Genetics (ATOS) vs. Its Rivals

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ: ATOS) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Atossa Genetics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atossa Genetics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Genetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atossa Genetics Competitors 788 2780 4968 252 2.53

Atossa Genetics currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 20.17%. Given Atossa Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atossa Genetics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Genetics N/A -$11.40 million -0.55 Atossa Genetics Competitors $1.48 billion $146.24 million 44.22

Atossa Genetics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Atossa Genetics. Atossa Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Atossa Genetics has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Genetics’ competitors have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atossa Genetics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Genetics N/A -172.50% -94.42% Atossa Genetics Competitors -31.29% -40.69% -13.61%

Summary

Atossa Genetics competitors beat Atossa Genetics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

