Head-To-Head Analysis: Viveve Medical (VIVE) vs. Natus Medical (BABY)

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natus Medical and Viveve Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $530.89 million 1.64 -$22.93 million $1.42 18.20 Viveve Medical $18.52 million 2.00 -$49.32 million ($1.61) -0.50

Natus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Viveve Medical. Viveve Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natus Medical and Viveve Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Viveve Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80

Natus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.32%. Viveve Medical has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Viveve Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viveve Medical is more favorable than Natus Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Natus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Natus Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Viveve Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natus Medical and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical -4.32% 11.64% 7.20% Viveve Medical -266.96% -669.39% -105.69%

Summary

Natus Medical beats Viveve Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing screening products; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for/or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. Additionally, it offers jaundice management products; brain injury products; NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. Natus Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Canada. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

