Head-To-Head Analysis: NxStage Medical (NXTM) and SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (SONVY)

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NxStage Medical has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and NxStage Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A NxStage Medical -1.29% -2.50% -1.60%

Dividends

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. NxStage Medical does not pay a dividend. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of NxStage Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of NxStage Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and NxStage Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR $2.73 billion 4.82 $412.45 million $1.31 30.68 NxStage Medical $393.94 million 5.08 -$14.47 million ($0.22) -136.36

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than NxStage Medical. NxStage Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and NxStage Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 NxStage Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR beats NxStage Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands. Sonova Holding operates through sales channels, including independent healthcare professionals, government agencies, clinics, and retail network, as well as through Sonova-owned wholesale companies and independent distributors. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting. The company operates through three segments: System One, In-Center, and Services. The System One segment sells and rents the NxStage System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment, as well as sells disposable products in the home and critical care market for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients in the home or a home-like setting and in the critical care market for the treatment of hospital-based patients with acute kidney failure or fluid overload. The In-Center segment sells blood tubing sets and needles for hemodialysis primarily for the treatment of ESRD patients at dialysis centers, and needles for apheresis. The Services segment offers dialysis services to patients at NxStage Kidney Care dialysis centers. As of February 3, 2018, it had 21 centers. NxStage Medical, Inc. markets its products through direct sales to dialysis clinics and hospitals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, as well as through distributors in Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as QB Medical, Inc. and changed its name to NxStage Medical, Inc. NxStage Medical, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

