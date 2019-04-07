HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,095,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $41,559,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on HD Supply in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/hd-supply-holdings-inc-hds-shares-bought-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.