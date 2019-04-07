Hastings Group (HSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 243 ($3.18) to GBX 247 ($3.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 231.20 ($3.02).

Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. Hastings Group has a 52 week low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 292 ($3.82).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Hastings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

